Villager with construction background appointed to Architectural Review Committee

A Villager with a construction background has been appointed to the Architectural Review Committee.

William Calabrese of the Village of Hacienda East was appointed Friday as the primary representative for Community Development District 1.

Calabrese, who has been a resident of The Villages since 2007, owned and operated a specialty construction company for 30 years.

Michael Miller, a three-year resident of the Village of Rio Grande, has been named as the CDD 1 alternate representative to the ARC. He spent many years with the Illinois State Police before retiring here.

The ARC meets each Wednesday morning and considers Villagers’ requests for modifications of their homes. The all-volunteer committee ensures that the aesthetics are kept up to standard.