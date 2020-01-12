Brother sent to anger management after fight over items in mother’s attic in The Villages

A brother has been ordered into anger management after a fight with his sister over items in their mother’s attic at a home here in The Villages

John Justin Green, 56, of Fort Myers, was arrested Sept. 4 on a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 at the home of his mother at 2450 Merdia Circle in the Village of Santiago. He had no prior history of arrest.

Green’s sister said he became “irate” when she would not allow him to look through boxes in the attic, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Green was yelling at his sister while he pushed up against her with his body. He pinched her right breast and shoved her to the floor, the report said.

Green admitted they had been arguing. He claimed she tripped and fell to the floor.

Last month in Sumter County Court, the Miami native entered into a pre-trial intervention contract which calls for him to complete 10 hours of anger management. If he completes the course, the charge will be dismissed.