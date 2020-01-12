Villager arrested after brawl with wife escapes prosecution in court

A 70-year-old Villager who was arrested after a brawl with his wife in the computer room at their residence won’t be prosecuted in the case.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called Nov. 6 to their home in the Village of Virginia Trace.

Taken into custody on a charge of domestic battery was Frederick Joseph Grant.

The Washington, D.C., native had been arguing with his wife when he “pushed her out of the way causing her to fall and hit the metal part of a dog bed with her left hip,” the arrest report said.

She suffered “superficial injuries” and denied treatment by EMS personnel.

She told deputies that she and Grant “argue all the time and in the past it’s been physical.” She signed a waiver of prosecution and said she did not want him to go to jail. She said the next time she would “let him kill her instead,” the report said.

While waiting for the jail transport, Grant threatened to kill her when he was released from jail. He also threatened to kill the judge “when he sees him.”

However, according to a court document on file in Sumter County Court, the prosecutor’s office has elected to drop the case due to “victim/witness issues.”