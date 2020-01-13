Governor touts state’s improving graduation rate

Florida’s 2018-19 graduation rate increased to 86.9 percent, an increase of 0.8 percentage points over last year and a jump of 27.7 percentage points since 203-04, according to the governor’s press office.

“I applaud Florida’s students, parents and educators for their hard work and dedication that lead to these increased graduation rates,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “While these results are a positive mark of Florida’s upward progress, we cannot allow ourselves to become complacent. We must continue striving for educational excellence and making Florida the number one state in the nation for education.”

Statewide highlights of Florida’s 2018-19 graduation rate include: