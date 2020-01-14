FHP apprehends pair on I-75 with large amount of drugs in their vehicle

The Florida Highway Patrol apprehended a pair on Interstate 75 with drugs in their vehicle.

Their black Nissan Altima had been traveling southbound at 3:45 p.m. Monday on I-75 in Sumter County when the vehicle was pulled over for a darker than legal tint on the front and rear windows.

The driver, 25-year-old Aaron Flitsch, offered the trooper an Oregon identification card and admitted his driver’s license had been suspended due to an unpaid ticket, according to an arrest report from FHP. Flitsch had been stopped earlier in the day in the same vehicle, also for driving on a suspended license. He had a small bag around his neck which contained $726 in cash.

A passenger in the car was identified as 22-year-old Christian Thomas Newell of Savannah, Ga.

A large quantity of drugs, including THC and LSD, was found in the vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia.

Both men were arrested on multiple drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Newell’s bond was set at $28,100. Flitsch’s bond was set at $30,100.