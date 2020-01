MVP Athletic Club in The Villages was evacuated after a smoke scare.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday to MVP at La Reina Building at Spanish Springs Town Square.

A witness said that smoke was spotted on the second floor, prompting the evacuation of the building.

Smoke was found coming from some vents and firefighters were checking the entire building.

It appears the smoke could have been coming from an air conditioning unit.

No one was injured.