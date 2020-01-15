Governor calls on Legislature to seize the moment

Gov. Ron DeSantis this week delivered the State of the State address to a joint session of the Florida Legislature and Floridians everywhere, highlighting Florida’s strengths while reporting on the promising prospects for the future with the support of the House of Representatives and Senate.

“In 2019, we took bold steps to expand educational opportunities, protect our environment and natural resources, reform health care, invest in infrastructure and bolster public safety – all while reducing taxes and adding to our budget reserves. While we should look with favor on these bold beginnings, we have much more to do,” DeSantis said.

“For everything there is a season, and this is Florida’s season of opportunity – we have the chance to build on a strong foundation, the chance to face the challenges before us and the chance to leave a legacy of success that will benefit our people now and in the future. There is no reason why we can’t seize this moment and deliver for the people of Florida,” he said.