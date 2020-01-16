Villagers will be using new eco-friendly beverage cups at recreation centers

Villagers will be drinking from new eco-friendly beverage cups at recreation centers throughout Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The new cups will replace Styrofoam cups which are considered hazardous to the environment as it takes many, many years for the polystyrene foam to break down.

“They live in our landfills for 100 years,” said District Manager Richard Baier.

The new cups are made from fully renewable resources. They will begin showing up at recreation centers in February.

This is part of the ongoing environmentally friendly efforts by the District Office. Those efforts include moving to an automotive fleet that includes more hybrids and flex fuel vehicles, as well as the installation of energy-efficient LED lighting at postal facilities and other buildings.