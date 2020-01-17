Man who attacked deputies at Villages minimart identified as violent Miami felon

The man who was shot and killed by Marion County sheriff’s deputies as he tried to attack them with a knife in The Villages earlier this week was convicted of doing the same thing against firefighters in Miami 2014.

Sheriff’s Billy Woods identified the attacker as 51-year-old Eliezer Perez during a Friday afternoon press conference where he staunchly defended the two deputies involved in the Tuesday night incident at the Circle K minimart at 8695 SE Hwy. 42 – not far from the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

“This was an unprovoked attack,” Woods said, adding that Perez also had been convicted of burglary and child abuse in the past. “This is the evil in which we in law enforcement face every single day.”

A visibly upset Woods said one of the deputies “came close to losing his life.” He said he’s thankful both weren’t injured during the attack that took place around 10:30 p.m. as they were putting gas in their patrol vehicles.

“Attacks like this just go to show you what we in the law enforcement family face every single day,” he said. “It takes courage and commitment to the stars and the badges of which we wear.”

Woods didn’t release the names of the deputies involved in the shooting but said they are doing well and are being provided with anything they need as they move forward from the horrific event. He added that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is still investigating the incident, which is common in a law enforcement-involved shooting.

Woods said investigators haven’t discovered any kind of motive Perez might have had and he hasn’t been able to find any past cases of Marion County deputies interacting with him.

“It was just a senseless attack on law enforcement, which goes on in this nation – not just my county – but in this nation every single day just because they put on a uniform,” he said. “This is something that you can’t predict. The age of this person is 51 years old. I’m 52. It ranges from somebody in their twenties and even somebody in the teenage ages. It’s just unacceptable.”

Woods also issued a stern “warning” to state and federal lawmakers who have backed bills attempting to regulate how law enforcement officers can react when facing deadly force.

“I think the circumstances themselves should dictate how they react,” he said. “Taking away a deputy’s discretion to defend themselves is about as dumb-ass an idea as I could ever think of. Any hesitation will result in injury or death. We cannot tie their hands.”

Woods also blasted legislators who have supported measures to “make it easier” on felons.

“I just told you about a felon,” he said. “If he’d actually been convicted to the time that he probably should have been given or served his term out, my deputies would not have been put in this situation to defend themselves.”

He added that it’s important for those same leaders to understand the will of the people.

“We don’t want felons on the streets so that we are put into these circumstances,” he said. “It’s what I call common sense.”

Finally, Woods offered thanks to everyone who has supported his department through such a difficult time and all of those in law enforcement who came to the deputies’ aid after the attack. He also took aim at the media for a question that was asked earlier this week about why a Belleview police officer responded to the incident.

“It could be the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on a steed show up,” he said. “It doesn’t make a difference who showed up. They came to their aid.”

Florida Department of Corrections records show that Perez was released from a medium-security state prison on Jan. 1, 2017. He had been sentenced to five years behind bars in Miami-Dade County on Dec. 2, 2014 on three counts of aggravated assault on firefighters. Perez also was sentenced to 18 months behind bars on Sept. 14, 2007 for burglary and two counts of child abuse, records show.