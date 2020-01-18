UF Health will open new ER directly across from Brownwood

UF Health is one step closer to opening its newest freestanding emergency room near Brownwood in The Villages.

The 16-bed facility, located at 3800 Meggison Road directly across State Road 44 at the entrance to Brownwood, will offer 24-hour emergency services upon its opening.

It is scheduled to open Feb. 3

It will be known as UF Health The Villages Hospital Freestanding Emergency Room.

“This is a special day for UF Health and The Villages and I am especially proud of the team of dedicated professionals and construction partners responsible for bringing our vision to fruition by making this center a reality for our community,” said Don Henderson, CEO of UF Health Central Florida. “Area residents will now have access to the fast, efficient, advanced medical care they need close to where they work and live.”

The modern, 25,000-square-foot facility will be open 24/7 and will feature a full complement of staff, including physicians, nurses and patient care technicians, and will be equipped with 16 beds, two of which will be situated inside state-of-the-art trauma bays. To allow for future expansion, the facility contains additional space that eventually will accommodate eight more beds.

The UF Health The Villages Freestanding E.R. will feature laboratory, pharmacy and respiratory therapy services, as well as the latest diagnostic imaging technologies.