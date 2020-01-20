Villagers’ adult son who felt ‘disrespected’ at Red Lobster escapes prosecution

A Villages couple’s 58-year-old son who felt “disrespected” at his job at Red Lobster at Buffalo Ridge Plaza has escaped prosecution on a theft charge.

David Robert Morgan, who lives at 1905 Oviedo Court in the Village of Santo Domingo, had been employed as a server at the seafood restaurant, but quit his job this past September and left with $179.85 that belonged to the restaurant, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When interviewed by a deputy at his home, Morgan turned over the money. The Chicago native said he quit his job because the manager was being “disrespectful.”

Morgan retained attorney Kris Vanderlaan of Ocala who in October was able to persuade the prosecutor’s office to reduce the charge from a felony to a misdemeanor.

This past week, the prosecutor’s office announced it was dropping the case because of insufficient evidence.