Gator Guarding Golf Ball at Palmer Legends Golf Course

By
Staff Report
-

This alligator was spotted at guarding a golf ball at Palmer Legends Golf Course. Thanks to David Laluk for sharing his photograph!

Gator Guarding Golf Ball at Palmer Legends Golf Course
Gator Guarding Golf Ball at Palmer Legends Golf Course

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!