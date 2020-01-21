Marion commissioners appear favorable to Oxford Downs expansion plan

Marion County commissioners appear ready to give their blessings to a large-scale expansion at the Oxford Downs complex on U.S. 301 near the Sumter County line.

The facility currently offers a card room and an outdoor quarter-horse racetrack. It is located just outside Florida’s Friendliest Hometown near Brown’s Country Market and has proven to be a popular draw among Villagers.

If approved in February, Oxford Downs would move forward with expanding its gaming facility up to 26,000 feet from its current size of 11,000 square feet. Currently 5,000 square feet of space is used for the gaming operation and the remaining space is used for offices, etc.

The facility also would add a recreational vehicle park on the southern boundary of Marion County, just west of S U.S. 301. Managing partner Tony Mendola originally had sought permission to build a hotel on the property but he withdrew that request.

The Oxford Downs expansion request originally came before commissioners in November. At the time, they approved transmitting a plan amendment for state review, while also directing staff to perform a study of the future planning efforts in the 301 corridor where the gaming facility is located.

On Tuesday, Growth Services Director Sam Martsolf said he had spoken with officials in Wildwood and Sumter County, who said they plan extensive growth right up to the county line where Oxford Downs sits. Martsolf said that makes the growth of the facility compatible with the area and suggested bringing the issue back before the commission for approval next month.

The commission also agreed to hold off on a market study for the 301 corridor that could cost somewhere near $100,000. They instructed Martsolf bring the study proposal back before them in the next budget cycle. And they said planning for such a study shouldn’t halt the process for Oxford Downs’ expansion request.