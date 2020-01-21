Protecting our border is not a racist action

To the Editor:

A recent Letter to the Editor contributor attempted to make a case that Trump is a racist but the argument is specious and informed by hatred for President Trump.

To protect our border is not a racist action. He is protecting the border from all races that would violate that law. His actions are truthful as opposed to hater opinions that are not fact based. Trump has reduced black and Hispanic unemployment to the lowest rate in history. Trump employers include all races in his companies and if he were racist that would not happen. No there is NO EVIDENCE that Trump is a racist but there is plenty of evidence that Trump haters will call him a racist regardless of fact.

Larry Moran

Village of Virginia Trace