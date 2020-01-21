Villages Masonic Lodge presents member-driven donation to SoZo Kids

Officers of The Villages Masonic Lodge recently presented a donation to SoZo Kids.

The funds totaling $380 were donated by members at a recent meeting and will be used to help support programs focused on helping the Children of the Forest. Worshipful Master Richard Koenig, Senior Warden Jim Hawkins, Treasurer Tom Papin and District Deputy Larry Kent presented the check to Pam DiPetrillo.

The Masons partner with many local charities and educational services. A Valentine’s dance is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 15 to raise funds for charities that benefit children. Tickets are available from the club’s officers.