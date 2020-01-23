Secretary of State Mike Pompeo touts Trump’s focus on keeping Americans safe

President Trump’s right-hand man paid a visit to Sumter County late Thursday afternoon and quickly found himself among a large group of allies as he addressed a variety of topics.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke Thursday at the Sumter County FairgroundsU.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived at the Sumter County Fairgrounds in Bushnell from Ocala International Airport shortly after 4 p.m. and was met with a resounding round of applause. Fresh off a cross-global trip that included an international conference in Libya and stops in the Caribbean and South and Central America, the former CIA director focused his speech on foreign policy, including the ever-rising tensions with Iran and Trump’s decision earlier this month to have U.S. military forces execute Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani with a drone strike.

“My mission is really, really simple,” Pompeo said. “It’s to make the world safer so we don’t have to send our young men and women off to fight.”

Pompeo said Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of more than 600 Americans and the maiming of hundreds more. At the time of his death in Baghdad, he was believed to be plotting even further against America.

That, Pompeo said, was when Trump drew the line in the sand and said Soleimani wasn’t going to take another American life.

“I was part of that decision-making process and lots could have potentially gone wrong,” he said. “But President Trump made the courageous decision and said we’re going to protect America. We’re going to take a terrorist from the battlefield and reduce the risk here to each and every one of you. We’re going to make America safer – and we did just that.”

Along those same lines, Pompeo said that despite what Americans might read in the mainstream media and see on national news broadcasts, there are people in other countries who have a true love and respect for everything America stands for.

“You see it in Hong Kong, where protesters seeking freedom wave American flags,” he said. “They sing our national anthem.”

Pompeo said he’s also seen that same kind of behavior in the Middle East where Iranian protesters refuse to step on American flags that have been thrown onto the ground by leaders of tyranny.

“They have respect for our country,” he said. “They want freedom just like we all have and enjoy here.”

Pompeo added that he’s traveled to about 60 countries in the 20 months since becoming secretary of state and has seen well-wishers lining the streets when he arrives.

“Make no mistake about it, the world knows what we stand for,” he said. “They want it, too. They want to have the freedom and the liberty and the democracy that our founders gave to us.”