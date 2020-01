The Villages Parrotheads have announced they will host a blood drive Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Villages Public Safety Fire Department Station 44 at 3035 Morse Blvd.

The blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donors will receive a free movie ticket, coupons to restaurants in The Villages and free wellness checkup.

For details or appointments, visit www.oneblood.org/parrothead