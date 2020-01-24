Ocala bowler claims Senior Shootout victory at Fiesta Bowl in The Villages

Seventy-two bowlers – including eventual winner Roger Bowker – made the trek to Fiesta Bowl in The Villages for the fifth Senior Shoot Out event of the 2019-20 season.

All told, 36 bowlers made the natural cut of 617, but only eight of the 17 Super Seniors present made it, allowing Walt Zagorski to continue as per the rules.

In the final-round game, Bowker, of Ocala, started with the first four, making his two competitors play catch-up. By striking out in the 10th frame, Bowker secured his first win with a score of 233.

Tony Acosta of Merritt Island, making his first trip to the Senior Shoot Out tournament, made a charge at the title but fell just short with 214 for second place. Rich Garner, of Hudson, had trouble on the championship pair and finished a distant third.

For the win, Bowker took home the winner’s share of $300, a champion’s shirt courtesy of Gotta Get Your Name On! Shirts & Embroidery and a paid entry into the Feb 2020 Senior Shoot Out. He also is automatically eligible to partake in the season championship in August.

The complete results can be seen at Fiesta Bowl by clicking HERE. The leaders for the Player of the Year award after five events stand as: Super Senior Tramp (130 points), Sharp (125 points), Super Senior Pullen (115 points) and Bowker and Pittman (110 points).

The next event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. at Fiesta Bowl.