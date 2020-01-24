Wilton H. Whitehead “Woody”, 85, of Wildwood, passed away January 22, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. Wilton was born on July 16, 1934 in Noma, Florida to Horace J. and Vivian (Carroll) Whitehead. Wilton moved to Wildwood in 2003 from Middleburg, Florida.

Wilton was a career military man serving 34 years until his retirement. He proudly served his country in the Air Force, Army and the National Guard. Wilton served two terms in Vietnam and he was a Jump Master Commander having completed over 2000 jumps. He retired July 16, 1994 with rank of Sergeant First Class, then continued to work as a civilian until age 71. After his retirement, Wilton enjoyed fishing and Golfing and spending time with his family.

Wilton is survived by his daughters Robyn Sloma, Mary Susan Conway and husband Mark, Sherri Croft and husband Todd all of St. Petersburg, grandchildren Steffany, Isaac, Brandon, Hannah, Alyssa, and Sofia, great-grandchildren Aiden, Evan, and Owen, brother Milton Whitehead of Ohio, sister Vivian Kaye White of Springhill, Florida.

Wilton is preceded in death by his parents, son Jeffrey Timothy Whitehead, brother Elton and sister Wanda Faye Cox.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Noma Cemetery in Noma, Florida with Full Military Honors.