Central Florida League Winter 2020 Week Three Results

Despite the cooler weather, the Central Florida League played a full slate of games this past week at the Everglades Softball Complex.

The early contests saw Palm Ridge Dental defeat Fross & Fross, 22-17, and Pie O’ Mine best Babiarz Law, 27-18. The Dental vs. Fross game was knotted at 11 each at the end of three innings. But Palm Ridge put up 11 runs in the last four innings to the six of Fross as the Dental defense kept Fross from scoring in two innings.

Palm Ridge got four hits and three RBIs from John Leone and four hits and two RBIs from John Sanfillipo. Charlie Clare, Jim Morton and Leroy Yoder all had three hits, with Yoder driving in four runs.

Cal Driskill drove in three runs with a pair of hits and a sacrifice fly. Mark Isom powered Fross & Fross with a single and three doubles to drive in six of their runs. Manager Don Melcher continued to have the hot bat as he stroked four hits and drove in two runs. Maury Fjestad and Mike Landry contributed three hits each.

Tied at 12 apiece going into the top of the fourth, Pie O’ Mine turned up the heat as they scored 10 runs in the next two innings to take the lead. Smacking four hits each for Pie O’ Mine were Gerry Siedlarczyk, Monty Mitchell, Mike Gillen and Chick Cicatelli. Siedlarczyk had a pair of triples, while Jack Finley had a homer and a double. Also hitting a home run was Cicatelli.

Craig Dahlquist had three hits and four RBIs. Babiarz’s Alan Zahm had three hits, including a double and a grand slam home run. Paul Isenberg walked and stroked two homers, driving in three runs. John Barracato drove in three runs with a single and a homer. Dick Smith’s triple and single accounted for four runs.

Paul Davis Restorations pulled away from Synergy Wealth starting in the third inning as they scored 19 runs in the last four innings on their way to a mercy win, 28-13. Bill Stutters lead the Davis team with a single, a pair of doubles and a three-run homer as he accounted for seven of the team’s runs.

Don Evans had a pair of doubles and a pair of singles for two runs. Ken Atkinson had a pair of singles and a triple for three runs. Bill Dunkley also had two doubles and two singles, driving in two. Fred Dennis had three doubles, while Don Brozick, Phil Palma, Paul Brocato, and Don Mulneix all had three singles.

Synergy Wealth got three hits each from Jim White, Bill Reed, Vernon Brooks and injury sub Doug St. Andrews. Pitcher Fred Hughes helped his team with a single and a triple.

Softball’s R Game was down 18-5 after six innings but roared back with 14 runs in the seventh to take the lead, 19-18. Team America came to bat and managed to get two runs across on a hit by pitcher C.J. O’Neil to win the game, 20-19.

Tony Whittaker led Team America with a triple and a pair of home runs. Vern Benson had four hits, as did Ray Bedford and Bob Moro. Bedford drove in five runs. Wayne Heiman walked twice and hit a double and a two-run homer.

Greg Quattlebaum had a triple and a single to drive in two, while Dave Campbell had a double and a pair of singles. SRG got four hits from Art Anton. Bob Holbert, Tom Ramberg, Steve Atkinson, Rick Brown and John Kushner had three hits. Kushner had two triples and Ramberg one. Manager John Wyks drove in three runs with a bases-loaded triple in the seventh.

Sammy Joe’s defeated Team Koller in five innings, 25-10. Pat Perkins, Steve DeLuca, Tom McGann and Conrad Strassle all had three hits for Sammy’s. John Ambrose drove in three runs his first two times at bat and then drew two walks. Jeff Bekasi drove in two runs with a pair of hits.

Team Koller got three hits from Bill Sass and Rocky Spottswood. Stroking a pair of hits were Howard Charney, Mike Waters, Kevin Saunders and George Kennedy.