Summerfield man accused of waking up woman and strangling her

A 28-year-old Summerfield man was charged with strangling a woman after he allegedly woke her up and started an argument early last week.

The victim told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that she was awakened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday by Jordon Philip Gloger Heasty mumbling strange things to her while she was sleeping. She said that Heasty had been drinking and sometimes becomes violent when he’s intoxicated, according to the sheriff’s office report.

The victim said she asked for a cigarette and an argument ensued. She said Heasty grabbed her by the sweater and pulled her towards the end of the bed. The victim said Heasty then placed her in a “chokehold.” She said she could still breathe, but her breathing was affected and she was unable to scream, the report said.

The victim said she burned Heasty with her lit cigarette and was able to break free. She said she was able to get her keys and leave the residence. Heasty followed her outside, but the victim was able to get into her vehicle and lock him out. She said she sat in a gas station parking lot for about a half hour or so before returning home armed with a screwdriver to protect herself if necessary, according to the report.

The victim said when she got home, Heasty grabbed her by her sweater. She said she had already dialed 9 and 1 into her cell phone and was able to get outside and complete the call. The deputy noticed a broad area of very slight, barely noticeable redness on the victim’s neck, the report said.

Heasty was heavily intoxicated when he was interviewed. He first said the victim tried to strike him but he was able to block the attack. When asked to elaborate, he wouldn’t explain. When asked if the victim burned him with a cigarette, Heasty refused to show the mark but said she did. He denied battering the victim and placing her in a chokehold.

Heasty was charged with domestic battery by strangulation and taken to the Marion County Jail. He was released Friday on $2,000 bond and will appear in Marion County Court on Feb. 25.