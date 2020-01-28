DNA match leads to arrest of suspected car thief in Lady Lake

A DNA match has resulted in the arrest of a suspected car thief in Lady Lake.

Darren Birman, 43, of Lady Lake, was being held on $19,000 bond following his arrest on charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement earlier this month returned to a Lady Lake Police Department detective a positive match from a glove recovered in May from a stolen 2012 Ford Mustang. The vehicle had been stolen from a home in Water Oak and was recovered in Umatilla.

The recovered vehicle was identified by the woman from whom it was stolen. However, several items not belonging to her were found in the vehicle, including a hooded sweatshirt and a pair of gloves.

The gloves were sent to the FDLE lab for testing, which led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Birman, who has a long history of prior criminal activity.