Conservative nonprofit founder battling to keep freedom alive coming to The Villages

A conservative talk show host who founded a nonprofit organization designed to make sure elected officials adhere to the Constitution will speak to members of Villagers for Trump next month.

John Michael Chambers, who founded the Save America Foundation and serves as chairman of the Sarasota Patriots for Trump club, will speak during a Villagers for Trump rally on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Rohan Recreation Center. The event will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Chambers has taken part in meetings in Washington, D.C., that were held by members of Congress and also attended by former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush. He was awarded by the Presidential Business Advisory Council of Washington D.C. in 2004 and 2005 and is a past winner of the Businessman of the Year Award for Colorado.

Chambers, a registered Republican, also has organized group meetings, roundtables and large-scale conventions across the country. He has been interviewed by a variety of mainstream media outlets and has dedicated much of his time and resources over the past 20 years to sharing information designed to help keep freedom alive.

Chambers published a book in October 2019 titled “Trump and The Resurrection of America: Leading America’s Second Revolution.” The avid supporter of the president claims in the book that Trump’s victory in 2016 was the first real setback for “the shadow government of this world.” He also says globalists “now tremble as Trump and this movement threatens their totalitarianism world government.”

The book picks up where Chamber’s previous work from 2016, “What One Man Can Do,” left off. It addresses some “disruptive uncomfortable truths yet inspires and empowers the reader like no other body of work on this topic.”

Chambers’ Save America Foundation was created with the mission to “see that elected officials reinstate, protect, defend and adhere to the Constitution of the United States of America.” Along those lines, the group promotes nine principles:

America is good.

I believe in God and He is the center of my life.

I must always try to be a more honest person that I was yesterday.

The family is sacred. My spouse and I are the ultimate authority, not the government.

If you break the law, you pay the penalty.

I have a right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

I work hard for what I have and I will share it with who I want to. Government cannot force me to be charitable.

It is not un-American for me to disagree with authority or share my personal opinion.

The government works for me. I do not answer to them, they answer to me.

Chambers, who believes the United States is being taken over by a “New World Order” perpetuated by elitists, works through his foundation to put on public forums around the country, the proceeds of which go to support the nonprofit effort. He also operates an “Asset Preservation Institute” that offers a boot camp with instruction by precious metals experts, constitutionalists, preparedness experts and wealth managers.