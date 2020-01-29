Opera Club of The Villages presenting ‘Three Tenors Plus One’ fundraiser at The Sharon

The Opera Club of The Villages is gearing up for its annual “Three Tenors Plus One” fundraiser.

The year’s 23rd annual event will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. It will feature Devin Eatmon, Christopher Macchio, Fanyoung Du and well-known Villages entertainer Dawn DiNome and the shows will be held at 3 and 7 p.m.

Eatmon is a Villages favorite and former winner of a Harold S. Schwartz Music Scholarship. He has performed at the Aspen Music Festival and at Opera in the Ozarks and is a resident artist with the Central Florida Lyric Opera and a graduate teaching assistant at Florida State University.

Macchio, of New York, is a trained classical tenor from the Manhattan School

of Music. His growing reputation has taken him to sold-out theaters in the United States and Europe.

Fanyong Du is a lyric tenor who recently completed a world tour. He has been the recipient of many prestigious prizes, including the Licia Albanese Puccini International Opera Competition. He was educated in Russia and has performed extensively in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

DiNome is a Villages favorite and frequent star of local theatrical productions. Her recent credits Eva, in “Evita,” Mary Magdalene in “Jesus Christ Superstar” and Ducinea in “Man of La Mancha.” She also is a member of the Local Vocals and the assistant musical director at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood.

Tickets for the annual fundraiser for the Harold S. Schwartz Music Scholarship Program range in price from $15 to $50. They are available at all Villages Box Office locations or online at thesharon.com.