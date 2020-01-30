Fox News anchor coming to The Villages to sign copies of new Iwo Jima book

Popular Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum is coming to Barnes & Noble in Lake Sumter Landing to promote her new book commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Titled “Unknown Valor: A Story of Family, Courage, and Sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima,” the book tells the story of the heroic men – including a member of her own family – who “sacrificed everything” to defeat the forces of Emperor Hirohito. The battle of Iwo Jima, which started on Feb. 19, 1945, is considered one of the bloodiest and most brutal battles of World War II. During the 36 days of brutal fighting, close to 7,000 Marines were killed and another 22,000 were wounded.

In “Unknown Valor,” MacCallum takes readers from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima through the lives of those who fought, including family member Harry Gray. She shares their stories – from Massachusetts to Mississippi – as told through letters and recollections. Meticulously researched and heart-wrenching at times, the book reveals the true sacrifices of ordinary Marines who were among “The Greatest Generation” of men who fought to save the world from tyranny.

The 55-year-old MacCallum, who originally is from Buffalo, N.Y., is the host of the popular Fox News show “The Story with Martha MacCallum.” She joined the network in 2004 and has covered four presidential elections since then.

MacCallum co-anchored coverage of Pope Francis’ visit to the United States and the funeral of Pope John Paul II. She also hosted “The Live Desk” from 2006-10 and “America’s Newsroom” from 2010-17. She has broadcast interviews with the likes of President Obama, Sen. John McCain, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, First Lady Laura Bush and Gen. David Petraeus, to name a few.

MacCallum will be at Barnes & Noble, located at 1055 Old Camp Road in Lake Sumter Landing on Monday, March 2. She’s scheduled to begin signing copies of her book at noon.