Villagers’ son sentenced after arrest at Rohan Recreation Center

The son of a Villages couple has been sentenced following his arrest last year at Rohan Recreation Center.

Stephen Lewis Jarvis, 31, who lives with his parents at 2427 Columbia Way in the Village of Bonita, was arrested in the early morning hours Sept. 14 after he was spotted driving without headlights on State Road 44.

Jarvis, who appeared to have been drinking, complained he was tired because he had just finished working a “double shift,” the report said. Jarvis agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but asked that he be allowed to stretch and “get ready.” He had trouble maintaining his balance and failed the exercises which took place in the parking lot of the recreation center.

He fell asleep during a trip to the Sumter County Detention Center and was “unable to form complete sentences” when he woke up. He provided two breath samples, both measuring .207 blood alcohol content.

Last week in Sumter County Court, Jarvis pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.