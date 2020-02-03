Trio of ‘Developer’s’ candidates ready to run for another term on commission

A trio of candidates known for their ties to the Developer of The Villages is ready to run for another set of terms on the Sumter County Commission.

Villager Don Burgess on Monday filed his re-election paperwork with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Al Butler, of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, filed his paperwork last month. Sumter Commission Chairman Steve Printz filed his paperwork last year.

While they may have experienced the luxury of running unopposed in previous elections, that’s a privilege they won’t enjoy this year. All three have drawn opponents, all of them indicating they have been incensed by the commissioners’ turning a deaf ear to protests last year over a 25 percent tax hike.

Burgess will face Villager Craig Estep in the GOP primary. Estep is a Community Development District 1 supervisor and turned around his petitions in record time.

Butler will face Villager Gary Search in the Republican primary. The winner will face Villager Larry Green who is running under No Party Affiliation.

Printz will face a trio of fellow Villagers in the Republican primary – Charles Kasner, Oren Miller and Daniel Myslakowski.