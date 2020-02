To the Editor:

The Trump Hater that has become the newest “hero” to the other lemming Trump Haters on Twitter is in need of a lot of mental health professional help. He’s obviously suffering from a devastating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Actually, I feel sorry for him because at a time when he should be enjoying the fruit of his life’s labor he’s drown himself in a vile pit of hatred!

Larry Moran

Village of Virginia Trace