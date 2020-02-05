UF Health opens new ER facility across from Brownwood in The Villages

UF Health has officially opened its newest freestanding emergency room, providing convenient access to high-quality health care for area residents.

“The opening of this new facility represents improved access to emergency care for residents in the Brownwood area of The Villages, the city of Wildwood and the surrounding communities,” said Don Henderson, CEO of UF Health Central Florida. “Patients can expect our dedicated staff to deliver on our promise of offering quick, efficient, medical care close to home.”

The modern, 25,000-square-foot facility is now open 24/7 and features a full complement of staff, including physicians, nurses and patient care technicians, and is equipped with 16 beds, two of which are situated inside state-of-the-art trauma bays.

The UF Health The Villages Freestanding ER features laboratory, pharmacy and respiratory therapy services as well as the latest diagnostic imaging technologies.

The center is located at 3800 Meggison Road in The Villages, directly across from the main entrance to the Brownwood Paddock Square. More information is available by calling (352) 570-6100.