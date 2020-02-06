Appalled at lack of respect for President Trump

To the Editor:

I was appalled at the disrespect and total contempt of the President of the United States by the Democrats at the State of the Union message.

At the top of the list was Nancy Pelosi who wouldn’t offer President Trump her hand for a shake but failed to announce his arrival in the Chamber in the proper manner. And she destroyed government property by tearing up the official speaker’s copy of the address.

It’s time for ALL Democrats who won’t show the proper respect for the President of the United States to resign and be replaced by Republicans or Democrats who love this country and want the best for it and its citizens.

Raymond McClean

Village of Pinellas