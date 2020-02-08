We encourage all Villagers using multi-modal paths to make safety a top priority

We’re hoping that everyone who drives golf carts, rides bicycles or enjoys walking in The Villages will take a moment and realize just how important safety is when using the vast network of multi-modal paths.

As each of you know, golf carts, bikes and pedestrians share those paths, which can lead to dangerous situations resulting in serious injuries if everyone isn’t careful and alert.

One of those tragic situations occurred just last month when a bicyclist from New York was run over by a golf cart driven by a Canadian snowbird. The bicyclist, 62-year-old Ellen Difazio, of Smithtown, N.Y. was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center after she was hit at the entrance to the Village of Polo Ridge.

Difazio, who was wearing a helmet, was riding her bicycle on the multi-modal path that parallels Buena Vista Boulevard when 71-year-old Angela Klyne Eliosoff, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, made a turn too wide, collided with the curb, overcorrected and then ran over Difazio and her bicycle. Eliosoff was ticketed as a result of the crash.

Unfortunately, these kinds of crashes on the multi-modal paths happen all too often. Some other incidents include:

With these types of issues in mind, The Villages District Office recently released a safety reminder and asked that golf cart drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians look out for one another when sharing the multi-modal paths and other roadways in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The following tips are offered for bicyclists:

Get acquainted with traffic laws; bicyclists must follow the same rules as motorists.

Remain alert, keep your head up and look around; watch for opening car doors and other hazards.

Use hand signals when turning and use extra care at intersections.

Before entering traffic, stop and look left, right, left again and over your shoulder.

Meanwhile, motorized vehicles, including golf carts, are asked to do their share:

Make sure you are giving bikes plenty of space to avoid a collision – at least three feet.

If the bicyclist has to move quickly to avoid something in the road, you’ll be far enough away that it won’t be an issue.

Keep at least three feet of space between you and the bike – more if possible.

Pass on the left. Be patient.

You should only pass when it’s safe, even if this means driving behind a cyclist for a little while.

Always check your blind spots for cyclists.

As always, pay special attention at a crosswalk.

As we said earlier, we hope that every Villager who uses multi-modal paths will slow down, be more cautious and keep in mind those who are walking, riding or driving near them. If everyone does their part and makes safety a top priority, the number of crashes and tragedies like those listed above surely will decrease. That would be a great thing and if every Villager does their part, it can happen right away.