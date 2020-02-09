Central Florida League Winter 2020 Week Five Results

This week’s Central Florida softball games saw Team America take sole possession of first place as Sammy Joe’s fell to Paul Davis Restorations, 8-7.

Paul Davis was down 5-4 going into the top of the seventh. Sammy Joe’s scored two runs and was looking to hold Paul Davis to get the win. Paul Davis got a leadoff walk to Jack Nagle, and following an out by Phil Palma, got three hits in a row to score two runs.

Following an intentional walk to the dangerous Ken Atkinson, Don Evans ripped a hit for two runs and the walk-off win. Sub Jim Lambert led Paul Davis with three hits. Atkinson had an RBI single and a sacrifice fly. Pitcher Gary Luck and Don Evans each had two hits.

Sammy’s had three hits from Conrad Strassle and sub Pat Perkins. Pitcher John Ashby, Mike Raines and Mike Labetti each had two hits as Sammy Joe’s outhit Paul Davis, 18-15.

Softball’s R Game looked to have a win as they led Palm Ridge Dental 22-15 going into the top of the seventh. The Dental squad’s bats woke up as they batted through their lineup more than two times to score 25 runs and take the win.

Leading Palm Ridge were Cal Driskill and John San Filippo with five hits each. Stroking four hits apiece were Doug Nantais, Jim Morton, John Leone, Mike Bernbach and Leroy Yoder. Altogether, there were six doubles, eight triples and a home run for Palm Ridge.

SRG got four hits from Jim Lambert and Art Anton. Tom Ramberg, Steve Atkinson and pitcher Bud Ramsey all had three hits. Manny Sanchez smacked a home run and a double to drive in three. Steve Atkinson had a grand slam homer in the fifth and a sacrifice fly to account for five runs.

Fross & Fross won its game against Pie O’Mine, 15-14. Fross’ Dale Neff had two home runs and a double, driving in six runs. Mark Isom had a double and a triple. Pat Kirk and leadoff batter Steve Keck each had three hits. Bob Riley drove in two runs with a single and a double.

Pie O’Mine’s leadoff hitter, Mike Gillen, had four hits with a pair of triples. Todd Sugarman, Rich Vena and Chick Cicatelli each had three hits. Dan Linn had a double and a grand slam, which accounted for five of Pie O’Mine’s runs.

Team America used a strong defense and two five-run innings to down Synergy Wealth, 13-4. Synergy got on the board first as they scored three runs to start the game. Following a double play, Jim White stroked a triple and scored on a Will Kutter single. Rick Fredieu singled, followed by a double from Bill Reed. And Jim Gordon drove in the third run with another single. The only other run by Synergy came on a sacrifice fly by pitcher Fred Hughes, sending home Herb Lauer, who walked to start the fifth inning. He advanced on a pair of singles by Vernon Brooks and Peter Daub.

Team America got three hits by Mike Arenella. Gary Nicolay continued his hot hitting by stroking another home run and a triple to drive in three. Tony Whittaker had a double and a single and Wayne Heiman a double and a triple, as each drove in two runs. Bob LaFrance drove in two with a fielder’s choice and a single.

Team Koller put their game against Babiarz Law out of reach as they put up 10 runs in the top of the seventh. Kevin Saunders and Rocky Spottswood each had four hits, with Saunders driving in two runs and Spottswood four with a pair of doubles. Josh Sheldon had a single, double and grand-slam homer to account for another five runs. George Kennedy had a triple and a single to drive in three runs. Roy Warter and Mike Waters drove in two runs with three hits each.

Babiarz Law had three hits by Mark Hildebrand and Kevin Moore. Alan Zahm hit a homer and a double to score three runs. Duane Broschat also hit a home run and a pair of singles to score three. John Barracato’s triple and single scored three runs as well. Mark Goodwin had a two-run homer in the fourth.