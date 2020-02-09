Dozens attend dedication for Leesburg’s new Ski Beach Bar & Grill in Venetian Gardens

Dozens of smiling area residents made their way to the banks of Lake Harris on Saturday morning to welcome the owners of the new Ski Beach Bar & Grill to Venetian Gardens in Leesburg.

The gathering was an official dedication ceremony for the new 9,700-square-feet restaurant that will in many ways mirror its sister eatery in Weirsdale, the popular Eaton’s Beach Sandbar & Grill on the shore of Lake Weir. The groundbreaking for the new restaurant – located just a stone’s throw away from the Leesburg Boat Club and the new Leesburg Community Center – is expected in about 90 days, with the grand opening coming sometime between October and the end of the year.

“I think we’re going to really hit a home run out of the park here,” said Managing Partner Kevin Anderson. “We will have all open seating for the most part overlooking the lake, and there will be a lot of outside dining.”

Anderson said he’s been happy to hear such a positive “buzz” from Leesburg residents about the new eatery, which is being built by Foundation Services Construction, a company that recently reconstructed a Burger King Restaurant in Ocala.

“We’re excited to be here and they’re excited to have us,” he said. “I think it’s the perfect combination.”

Anderson added that he couldn’t think of a much better location for the new restaurant, which will include a large tiki bar, than on the shore of Lake Harris in Venetian Gardens.

“It’s beautiful,” he said. “The city has been working on having something here for a really long time, so we’re excited to be that somebody.”

Randy Keuntjes, who owns Eaton’s Beach and is a partner in the new venture with Realtor Thad Boyd and longtime banker Tom Ingram, got somewhat emotional when thanking those who attended Saturday morning’s event. He asked each of them to sign Bibles that were on picnic tables and said those would be put into the four corners of the foundation of the new restaurant when construction begins.

“We are fired up,” he said. “It’s amazing how if you get the right foundation, all the rest of the world comes together.”

Keuntjes, who was surrounded by family members – including his adoring young grandchildren – and his good friend, former University of Florida coach Ron Zook, said he’s happy with everything about the new restaurant.

“I think it’s great for us, the City of Leesburg and the community in general,” he said, adding that he’s also excited to be so close to Pat Thomas Stadium where the Leesburg Lightning play baseball. “And then, of course, you’ve got the beautiful lake and all that things that go on there. So, we’re just thrilled.”

Villages snowbirds Jerry and Robin Haggerty could hardly contain their excitement as they talked about the dining experiences ahead at Ski Beach.

“We love lakeside dining,” said Jerry, a former Louisville, Ky., resident who recalled dining at popular eateries along the Ohio River. “There really aren’t that many choices that I can think of that are more than just a little tiny fish house or something. Certainly not many nice restaurants with this gorgeous view.”

Robin agreed.

“I love Eaton’s Beach and Lake Weir is neat, but the view here is a much prettier lake,” she said. “Lake Weir is so big you can’t really see the other side. Here, you can see everything – the boats and the fishermen. You’ll see a lot more activity here.”