Speeding Guatemalan without driver’s license jailed after traffic stop

A speeding Guatemalan without a driver’s license was arrested after a traffic stop on County Road 466.

Fausto Eliseo Chilel Mazariegos, 43, was driving a vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday when he was clocked traveling at 64 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. There were two open containers of alcohol in the vehicle, one on the passenger seat and the other on the floorboard.

Mazariegos does not have a valid driver’s license, the report said.

He was arrested for having no valid driver’s license, ticketed for the open container violation and issued a warning for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.