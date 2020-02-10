The Democrats need to elect some adults

To the Editor:

Remember when you where a child and you didn’t get your way? You threw a tantrum, cried and sulked.

Remember when you were a child and you took turns picking sides for a ball game? You flipped a coin or tossed up on a baseball bat – if you lost you would say, “two out of three,” if you lost again you would say, “three out of five.” Ad infinitum.

See any similarities with the Democratic Party these past three years under President Trump?

Next time, I hope the Democrats elect some adults.

Douglas Stenzel

Village of Charlotte