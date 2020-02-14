Blue vs. Red

To the Editor:

I was a Republican for over 45 years; but, am now an Independent, due mistly with issues on both sides. Having recently attended a workshop for Better-Angels.org in Naples and reading the comments following Ed McGinty’s letter, it occurs to me that The Villages could use a workshop here.

Better Angels is a non-profit whose goal is getting political opposites, i.e. “red leaning” and “blue leaning” people together to discuss an issue or issues without blame or attempts to change anyone’s position, but to learn together what they have in common. The workshop is magical! It is structured, run by a trained director with guidance plus moderators for the red side and the blue side, and has a system for bringing out good ideas and a sense of commonality.

In the one I attended there were people there with extreme positions and passion who were guided to express their concerns yet to see the other side without anger. Doing one here may make some steps towards better understanding and a better community with less rancor. I am attending their national meeting in May. If we can find a venue or meeting place, I know the state director and can set one up if there is an interest we can find 12 people who are “red” (GOP) and 12 people who are “blue” (Democrats) plus a number of “observers.”

Lea Beckett

Village of Poinciana