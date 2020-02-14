Villager awarded Purple Heart in Vietnam forced to tear out driveway extensions

A Villager awarded the Purple Heart after suffering life-altering injuries in Vietnam is tearing up the driveway extensions which had been aimed at easing his mobility.

Kevin McCabe and his wife, Jean, and several of their neighbors in the Hallandale Villas were turned in nearly two years ago for unauthorized driveway extensions at their homes. The residents in the patio villa community were victims of an anonymous complaint.

The McCabes fought for and won a number of extensions from the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors while they pursued a discrimination case under the Fair Housing Act.

The couple recently learned that their case has been dismissed by the Florida Commission on Human Relations, which investigated the complaint on behalf of the FHA.

“Based on the evidence obtained during the investigation, the FCHR has determined that reasonable cause does not exist to believe that a discriminatory housing practice has occurred,” according to a copy of the ruling obtained by Villages-News.com

McCabe served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967 and was seriously injured when he stepped on a land mine. He and other aging and physically challenged residents of the Hallandale Villas ran afoul of Community Standards after they extended their driveways without approval from the Architectural Review Committee. He had argued he needs the driveway extension because of his physical limitations.