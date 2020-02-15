Villages Honor Flight pays tribute to American Legion Post 347 with granite from World War II Memorial

Members of Villages Honor Flight presented a special gift to American Legion Post 347 on Wednesday.

Honor Flight Chairman Joe Hambright, Hub President Rob Hempel and volunteer Kathy Hempel gave the post in Lady Lake a shadow box containing a piece of granite from construction of the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The gift was in recognition of the outstanding support Villages Honor Flight has received from Post 347, which has hosted each send-off and homecoming, along with the Legion’s Honor Guard supporting every flight. Included with the granite was a WW II Victory Medal and a Villages Honor Flight Challenge Coin.