Villages Honor Flight pays tribute to American Legion Post 347 with granite from World War II Memorial

By
Staff Report
-

Members of Villages Honor Flight presented a special gift to American Legion Post 347 on Wednesday.

Villages Honor Flight Board Chairman Joe Hambright, American Legion Post 347 Commander Bob Kiley, Villages Honor Flight Hub President Rob Hempel and volunteer Kathy Hempel pose with the award that included granite from the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Honor Flight Chairman Joe Hambright, Hub President Rob Hempel and volunteer Kathy Hempel gave the post in Lady Lake a shadow box containing a piece of granite from construction of the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The gift was in recognition of the outstanding support Villages Honor Flight has received from Post 347, which has hosted each send-off and homecoming, along with the Legion’s Honor Guard supporting every flight. Included with the granite was a WW II Victory Medal and a Villages Honor Flight Challenge Coin.