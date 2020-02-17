Northern Cardinal With Seedpod at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Nature Preserve

By
Staff Report
-

Take a look at this Northern Cardinal photographed with a seedpod at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Nature Preserve. Thanks to Tom Lamb for sharing!

Northern Cardinal With Seedpod at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Nature Preserve
Northern Cardinal With Seedpod at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Nature Preserve

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!