Sumter County residents can enjoy ‘Peace of Mind’

Sheriff Bill Farmer offers Sumter County residents a free service called “Peace Of Mind.”

This service is for any resident who would like to have the peace of mind that someone is willing to receive their call each weekday and to know that someone will check on them if they do not call in. The calltakers for the “Peace Of Mind” Line are sheriff’s office volunteers who man the sheriff’s annexes.

Once enrolled in the service you will be issued an identification number and asked to call us each weekday morning between 9 a.m. and noon.

If the sheriff’s office does not hear from you by noon, a volunteer will call you or a contact person that you have designated to check in on you. If no contact is made then a deputy will be dispatched by our Communications Center to your residence to check on your welfare.

If you would like to be a part of this service call the Sheriff’s Annex in The Villages at (352) 753-2799 or (352) 689-4600.