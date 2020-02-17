Villagers disembark cruise ship in Cambodia after Coronavirus scare

Two Villagers were finally allowed to disembark from a cruise ship in Cambodia after a Coronavirus scare.

Meg Moretsky and Joan Bernbach of the Village of Liberty Park were among the more than 1,000 passengers on the MS Westerdam, a ship from the Holland America line that was finally allowed to dock in Cambodia after being denied entry in five other countries.

“We hope to get home someday, but it’s a waiting game now,” Moretsky said in an email to Villages-News.com.

Once the ship docked in Cambodia, Prime Minister Hun Sen greeted the disembarking passengers with flowers and kisses.

Moretsky and Bernbach were able to take photos of the prime minister’s helicopter as it approached and landed.

“Although Cambodia is a poor country, Cambodia has always joined the international community to solve the problems that the world and our region are facing,” the prime minister said.

The cheering cruise ships passengers were elated to step off onto land. Many reportedly planned to stay in the area and do some sightseeing.

Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and Guam barred the MS Westerdam from docking.