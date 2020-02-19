Suspected sock thief at Belk will have to answer in court

A suspected sock thief will have to answer in court after a foiled theft at Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages.

Robert Eugene Marks Jr., 45, entered the store on the afternoon of Valentine’s Day and selected a pack of Polo socks, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He put the socks, valued at $26, under his sweatshirt and left the store without paying for them.

He was stopped by the store’s loss prevention officer, who alerted the police. Marks was “cooperative” and apologized, the report noted.

Marks was issued a notice to appear Feb. 25 in Lake County Court. He was also banned from Belk.