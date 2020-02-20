CDD 9 to look at color palettes to prevent ‘gaudy’ paint jobs

The Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors will take a fresh look at its color palettes to head off potentially “gaudy” painting of homes.

CDDs in The Villages several years ago began adopting color palettes to offer guidance to residents of The Villages.

CDD 9, which has 5,409 home sites, in 2015 approved seven paint color palettes for exterior home repainting. If a homeowner wants to repaint the home the original color or plans to stick to the color palettes, an appearance before the Architectural Review Committee is not required.

However, some CDD 9 supervisors during a discussion at Thursday’s meeting indicated a homeowner could stick to the palettes and choose a color while his next-door neighbor, also sticking to the palettes, could choose a color or hue at the extreme edge of the range that might conflict with the color of a neighbor’s home.

CDD 9 Chairman Jack Reimer, an avid bicyclist, noted he regularly pedals through neighborhoods in CDD 9 and has seen such instances.

“I have seen a couple of homes where it just jumps out at me,” Reimer said.

Supervisor Don “Smoke” Hickman also said he is worried about neighbors next to each other that could potentially clash.

“How do we avoid really gaudy colors?” Hickman asked.

The board agreed to have a discussion of the color palettes at next month’s meeting.