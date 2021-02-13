Saturday, February 13, 2021
Carroll E. Justice

Staff Report

Carroll E. Justice, 76, of Wildwood, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Mrs. Justice was born November 4, 1944 in Abbeville, SC to Bert Leon Carter, Sr. and Margaret Jean (DeVille) Carter. Carroll has lived here most of her life and was a retired care giver. She was a member of the Moose Lodge and enjoyed finding treasures in thrift stores.

Survivors include her children, Duane Justice, Jr of the Keys and Stephanie Justice of Wildwood; sisters, Carolyn Lyden and Judy Ross; brothers, Fletcher Carter and Bert Carter; grandchildren, Logan Justice, Elijah Justice and Katelyn Locke; special friends, Theresa Conant and Tammy Mears.

Graveside services will be held 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, February 16, 2021 in the Pine Level Cemetery, Oxford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in her name to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Ernest H. Salter Jr.

While living in The Villages, Ernie Salter organized golf outings, served as President of the Wisconsin Club and on the Freedom Pointe Resident Advisory Council.
Read more
Obituaries

Howard E. Glitt

Howard Glitt played Tenor Sax in Villages Swing Band, Ocala Center Stage Band, and Leesburg M&M Band, Trombone in Red Garter Jazz Band, and Clarinet in Jazz, Etc. Trio in The Villages Hospital Lobbies.
Read more
Obituaries

Dawn Marie Minchinton

Dawn Minchinton enjoyed road trips, shopping and was a master calligrapher.
Read more
Obituaries

Mary Louise Hendrickson Cole

Mary Lou Cole lived in The Villages before returning to Pennsylvania in 2014. She was a former member of Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park.
Read more
Obituaries

Roger Galanter

Roger Galanter will be remembered for his warmth, generosity, wit, welcoming smile, humor, kind heart, being the life of the party, the Mayor of Two Foot at Old Hickory Lane, TN and always saying “I am 99% right all the time”.
Read more
Obituaries

Elizabeth Ann Sanchirico

Betty Sanchirico enjoyed playing golf and mahjong with her girlfriends in The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Kevin Stephan Doucette

Kevin Doucette worked for Walmart in the Automotive Department as the Manager. He loved to work with his hands to renovate his home. He enjoyed designing his yard and garden.
Read more
