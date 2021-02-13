Carroll E. Justice, 76, of Wildwood, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Mrs. Justice was born November 4, 1944 in Abbeville, SC to Bert Leon Carter, Sr. and Margaret Jean (DeVille) Carter. Carroll has lived here most of her life and was a retired care giver. She was a member of the Moose Lodge and enjoyed finding treasures in thrift stores.

Survivors include her children, Duane Justice, Jr of the Keys and Stephanie Justice of Wildwood; sisters, Carolyn Lyden and Judy Ross; brothers, Fletcher Carter and Bert Carter; grandchildren, Logan Justice, Elijah Justice and Katelyn Locke; special friends, Theresa Conant and Tammy Mears.

Graveside services will be held 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, February 16, 2021 in the Pine Level Cemetery, Oxford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in her name to the funeral home to help with final expenses.