Saturday, February 13, 2021
77.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

DAR speaker to share stories of growing up on Osage Indian Reservation

Larry D. Croom

Maryann Esenwein

Members of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will learn firsthand about the fight for survival of the Osage and Quapaw Indian Tribes.

The group’s guest speaker at its Friday, Feb. 19 meeting will be Maryanne Esenwein. She grew up in Oklahoma on the Osage Indian Reservation with her mixed Osage and white family. She will present her story, “Prairie Tales: An Intimate Portrait of an Osage & Quapaw Family,” at the meeting, which begins with check-in at 9:30 a.m. and gets under way 30 minutes later.

It is believed that the Osage and the Quapaw tribes lived in the Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys since 700 BC. They were forced to migrate west when the Iroquois began invading their homelands in search of new hunting grounds in the late 1700s.

By the early 19th century, the Osage had become the dominant power in the area of present day Kansas. But the tribe became the victims of the white man’s “manifest destiny” policies and were forced by the United States government to move to Indian Territory in present-day Oklahoma.

Esenwein also is a proud fifth generation DAR member, living in Florida and active in multiple chapter and state positions. In her spare time when she is not with her husband James, a retired Air Force officer, and stepson Alex, she volunteers with her Kappa Gamma Sorority Alumni Association, Space Coast Military Spouses and visits Disney World.

Related Articles

News

Votes by Florida’s Scott and Rubio help ensure Trump won’t be convicted

Florida’s Rick Scott and Marco Rubio were among 43 Republicans in the U.S. Senate whose votes Saturday enabled former President Donald Trump to escape conviction in an impeachment trial for a second time.
Read more
Business

Suleiman family takes over Italian restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square

The Suleiman family has taken over an Italian restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Health

14 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus slams area long-term care centers

Fourteen more local residents lost their battle with COVID-19 as the fast-spreading virus wreaked havoc on three local long-term care centers.
Read more
News

Residents of newer villa community seem unaware of rule about lawn ornaments

Residents of a newer villa community in The Villages seem to be unaware of the rule about the prohibition of lawn ornaments.
Read more
Crime

Man in underwear arrested on trespassing charge at rental home in Wildwood

A man in his underwear was arrested on a trespassing charge at a rental home in Wildwood.
Read more
News

Villages fire department makes history with largest group of new hires

The Villages Public Safety Department made history last week when it graduated the largest class of new hires in its 22 years of existence.
Read more
News

Weirsdale man makes special donation of telescopes to Sumter schools

Sumter students are aiming for the stars and a Weirsdale resident is quite serious about inspiring them to rise even higher.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,646FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
77.9 ° F
79 °
76 °
61 %
2.3mph
1 %
Sun
80 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
76 °
Wed
76 °
Thu
70 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment