Monday, February 15, 2021
The Villages
Summerfield woman jailed after pulling heroin needles from inside her bra

A Summerfield woman was jailed on drug charges Feb. 11 after an anonymous caller reported that a man was on top of her vehicle banging on the sunroof.

Deputies responded to the area of 2040 N.E. 35th Street and stopped the green Volvo in the parking lot of the Splash and Dash Car Wash at 3468 N.E. Jacksonville Rd. in Ocala. The driver, 28-year-old Nicole Lynn Hamilton, told deputies that the sunroof on her vehicle was broken and wouldn’t open, a sheriff’s office report states.

While deputies were speaking with Hamilton, a sheriff’s K-9 dog conducted a free air sniff and alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of narcotics. Deputies then searched the vehicle and in Hamilton’s purse located used needles, a small yellow pill with a “L” imprint, a cut blue straw with a white powdery substance and a pill bottle with Alprazolam that had someone else’s name on the bottle, the report says.

After being read her rights, Hamilton told deputies the purse belonged to her and admitted to having the prescription bottle that didn’t belong to her and taking the pills. She then pulled more used needles from her bra which contained a white liquid and a brown liquid and said they contained heroin, the report says, adding that brown liquid tested positive for heroin but the white liquid tested negative for the drug.

Hamilton, who lives at 6435 S.E. 173rd Ln. in Summerfield, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and/or use of drug equipment and possession of a controlled substance. She was being held on no bond and is due in court March 16 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges, jail records show.

