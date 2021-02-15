The Villages ready for Mardi Gras party despite Coronavirus concerns

The Villages is ready for a Mardi Gras party despite concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Fat Tuesday celebration will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. at Spanish Springs Town Square.

In New Orleans, the Mardi Gras parade has been canceled and the bars are closed due to concerns about public health. However, The Villages has decided that the party will roll on, despite the fact many Villagers have let it be known that they disagree with that decision.

Masks are requested at the squares, but they are not required. Anyone who has visited the town squares since they reopened in October has witnessed that masks are seldom worn, particularly as the night rolls on and the drinks flow.

Mardi Gras entertainment on the main stage at Spanish Springs will be provided by The King Guys. There will be street performances by The Brown Bag Brass Band, The Villages Sunshine Strollers, and stilt walkers. Village Performer groups, Mystic Jewels Dance Troupe, The Original Villages Belly Dancers, Aloha O’ Ka Hula, and Sounds of Scotland will also bring their unique talents to the square.