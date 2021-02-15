Monday, February 15, 2021
83 F
The Villages
Wife poised to escape prosecution in alleged attack on her husband

Meta Minton

Gail Beth Iosue

A wife is poised to escape prosecution in an alleged attack on her husband earlier this year in the Village of Dunedin.

The prosecutor’s office has announced that a charge of domestic battery will be dropped against 61-year-old Gail Beth Iosue, who lives at 1027 Pickering Patch, if the Canton, Ohio native completes a pre-trial intervention contract. That document is sealed in Sumter County Court, but terms of such a deal usually include anger management classes or completion of a batterer’s program.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been called to the home on Jan. 18 and were met in the front yard by Iosue’s husband who said he had been hit by his wife, who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. They were arguing when she allegedly hit him in the face with a ceramic mug full of food, according to an arrest report. He had suffered a small laceration above the right side of his upper lip. He signed a waiver indicating he did not want to see her prosecuted.

