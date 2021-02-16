Tuesday, February 16, 2021
65.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Global Medical Response vaccine site moves to Wildwood as temporary measure

David Towns

The Global Medical Response vaccine site moved to the Wildwood Community Center as a temporary measure after rain turned its former location into a mud pit.

Global Medical Response had been giving COVID-19 vaccinations in a grassy field at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages, but Saturday’s downpour called for an emergency relocation to The Villages High School. The chaotic transfer led to long lines and wait times of up to 4 and 5 hours.

Global Medical Response has moved its vaccination center to the Wildwood Community Center.

Global Medical Response has since moved to the Wildwood Community Center on Powell Road and Tuesday’s operation seemed much smoother. The same site has previously been used for COVID-19 vaccinations by the Sumter County Health Department.

The company is now working with Sumter County to find a more permanent home.

Global Medical Response was forced to shut down its operation at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in January after running out of vaccine.

There are also area retailers offering the vaccine:

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that weather conditions across the United States are impacting the shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine to Florida.

Related Articles

Health

Local COVID-19 death toll rising rapidly as new cases of virus ramp back up

The local COVID-19 death toll continued to rise rapidly Tuesday as new cases of the virus showed a marked increase across Florida.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s son arrested after making scene at nightspot at town square

A Villager’s son was arrested after allegedly making a scene at a nightspot at town square.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police nab suspect with 263 grams of marijuana ready for sale

Wildwood police nabbed a suspect with 263 grams of marijuana packaged in a “multitude of bags for sale.”
Read more
Crime

Man from Louisiana arrested with stolen gun after traffic stop in Wildwood

A man from Louisiana was arrested with a stolen gun after a traffic stop in Wildwood.
Read more
News

Lady Lake gearing up for annual Easter Egg Hunt with COVID-19 safety measures

The Town of Lady Lake is gearing up for its annual Easter Egg Hunt.
Read more
Golf

Villager celebrates after getting sixth hole-in-one

A Villager celebrated this week after getting his sixth hole-in-one. If you get a hole-in-one, share the details (and a photo) at [email protected]
Read more
News

Today’s column is directed at you

Columnist/waitress Lisa DeMarco wants to give a shout out to all her customers that have recently stopped by Billy's Cafe merely to compliment her on her column's head shot.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,647FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
65.4 ° F
66.2 °
64 °
48 %
2.6mph
1 %
Wed
75 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
75 °
Sat
60 °
Sun
52 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment