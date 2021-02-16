Global Medical Response vaccine site moves to Wildwood as temporary measure

The Global Medical Response vaccine site moved to the Wildwood Community Center as a temporary measure after rain turned its former location into a mud pit.

Global Medical Response had been giving COVID-19 vaccinations in a grassy field at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages, but Saturday’s downpour called for an emergency relocation to The Villages High School. The chaotic transfer led to long lines and wait times of up to 4 and 5 hours.

Global Medical Response has since moved to the Wildwood Community Center on Powell Road and Tuesday’s operation seemed much smoother. The same site has previously been used for COVID-19 vaccinations by the Sumter County Health Department.

The company is now working with Sumter County to find a more permanent home.

Global Medical Response was forced to shut down its operation at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in January after running out of vaccine.

There are also area retailers offering the vaccine:

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that weather conditions across the United States are impacting the shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine to Florida.