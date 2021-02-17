Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Global Medical Response sets up shop far outside The Villages

Staff Report

The Global Medical Response vaccine site is now located at Lake-Sumter State College in Sumterville.

It is the fourth home in two months for the company attempting to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations, which remain in high demand.

The college is located at 1423 County Road 526A in Sumterville. If you were driving there from Lake Sumter Landing, it would be an 18-mile ride taking about a half an hour.

Mud became a problem Saturday at the drive-through Global Medical Response vaccination site in The Villages.

Global Medical Response had been giving vaccines on Tuesday at the Wildwood Community Center. Those who were scheduled for the vaccine and showed up Wednesday at the Wildwood Community Center were handed sheets of paper with directions to the college in Sumterville.

Villager Louis Schwarz went to the college on Wednesday morning for a dose of the vaccine. He said the operation was smooth and he was in and out in about an hour.

Over the weekend, Global Medical Response fled the grassy field at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages, which had been its original home. The move to The Villages High School was necessary after downpours turned the site into a mud pit. 

There were high hopes for Global Medical Response when Gov. Ron DeSantis visited The Villages to trumpet the opening of the drive-through vaccination site, which was golf cart accessible. However, the original opening was marred by online fears when the company asked for Social Security numbers and other sensitive data. The site soon ran out of vaccine doses, leaving 7,500 people in limbo.

